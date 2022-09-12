The August inflation report from the US is due Tuesday:
Via Scotia, in summary:
- Tuesday’s CPI figures ... may further inform whether the FOMC hikes by 75bps or 50bps on September 21st but there is a high bar to whether they matter.
- I say high bar because when given the opportunity to lean against market pricing for a 75bps move, Chair Powell took a pass in his appearance at a Cato Institute event. Several of his FOMC colleagues appeared to behave similarly.
- It would probably take a big downside miss to core CPI to knock the Fed off course and even that is not assured.
- It’s the annualized month-over-month core CPI reading that matters more than the year-over-year rate and so an estimated 6.3% m/m SAAR reading in core CPI would likely motivate the FOMC to believe that underlying inflation continues to run hot with broad pressures.
- One input to the call is the Cleveland Fed’s CPI ‘nowcasts.’ ... They have been a useful but not infallible source of input into the estimates. Still, the signal on core inflation points to a hot reading that should have markets looking through headline influences stemming from energy prices.