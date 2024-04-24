On Thursday at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time, we get the advance reading for economic growth in US for the nau to March quarter:

The Federal Reserve will be paying attention to assess the strength of the US economy. Stronger than expected will boost the case to delay rate cuts, and vice versa if its weaker than expected. It'll have implications too for Japan's Ministry of Finance (and the Bank of Japan). If growth surprises to the topside it'll spur USD/JPY buying and delay potential intervention to support the yen (at the margin).

Consensus expectations are in the table below. This snapshot is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The range of expectations is 1.0% to 3.1% y/y vs. that 2.5% consensus.

Goldman Sachs is at 3.1%:

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: