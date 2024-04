The US GDP reading, Q1 preliminary, is due at 8.30 US Eastern time on Thursday, 25 April 2024.

Goldman Sachs are forecasting 3.1%, from 2.5% previously and well above consensus at 2.5%. Analsyst at the bank cite:

strong personal consumption

strong labor market, pointing to March payrolls +303,000 & unemployment down to 3.8%

industrial production +0.4% (March also)

***

Get your crash helmet ready for S&P 500 if the number is Goldman Sachs' 3.1!

