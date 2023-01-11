The news is here:

Report - The BOJ will review the side effects of easy policy next week

USD/JPY topped back in October last year and has been under pressure ever since as rumours of change to Bank of Japan policy have solidified and indeed the Bank 'tweaked' its YCC policy at the December meeting.

This latest report is more of the same. 'Tweaks' and change to Bank of Japan policy is a tailwind for the yen, as we've been posting for months.

USD/JPY update on the latest report linked above:

The Bank of Japan meet next week, January 17 and 18.