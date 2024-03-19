USD/JPY is swinging about a little as liquidity thins and spreads widen ahead of the Bank of Japan decision.

The news flow of a March pivot has been relentless, the Bank of Japan has not appeared to push back against these reports, and yet there is still a niggling doubt that the Bank will wait until April.

The statement from the BoJ is expected some time in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window. The Bank does not have a firmly scheduled time for its announcement.