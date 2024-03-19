USD/JPY is swinging about a little as liquidity thins and spreads widen ahead of the Bank of Japan decision.
ICYMi:
The news flow of a March pivot has been relentless, the Bank of Japan has not appeared to push back against these reports, and yet there is still a niggling doubt that the Bank will wait until April.
Pivot for:
- BOJ to end yield curve control and ETF purchases -- Nikkei
- BOJ to end NIRP and YCC, "a done deal" - here's what might be a dovish surprise
Pivot against:
- It's a close call, but not everyone expects the Bank of Japan to tighten policy today
- Bank of Japan won't tighten policy - here's why they'll wait until April
The statement from the BoJ is expected some time in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window. The Bank does not have a firmly scheduled time for its announcement.