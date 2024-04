Wednesday is a big one on the US economic calendar with (all times ET):

8:15 ADP Employment Change exp 148k

9:45 S&P Global US Services PMI exp 51.7 prelim

10:00 ISM services 52.7 exp

We will hear from more Fed speakers on Wednesday:

8:30 - Bostic on CNBC

Noon - Goolsbee

12:10 pm - Powell (text release)

1:10 pm - Barr

4:30 pm - Kugler (text release)

The market is currently pricing in 69 bps in cuts this year with June at 65% (ticking higher on today's FOMC comments).