It's time to start the clock on the Bank of Japan decision.

There is no set time for the BOJ but we are expecting today's decision in the 0230-0330 GMT range, so the watch will start in about 35 minutes.

The previous BOJ decision was announced at 0334 GMT, which is at the late end of the range. The decision was a historic one as it was the first hike in 17 years. There is a precedent for policy changes coming in later than unchanged moves so that may be a hint as we watch the minutes tick by.