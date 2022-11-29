Comments from BNZ on their outlook for Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hikes ahead:

Senior RBNZ officials ... Karen Silk and Christian Hawkesby speaking over the past two days

BNZ's view:

  • Our initial estimates are that CPI inflation over the next two quarters will come in well below the RBNZ’s forecasts. This opens up a potential pathway for a lower peak in the OCR, although our central forecast is aligned with the RBNZ’s projections at this point.

And, the data point to watch:

  • Given the emphasis the RBNZ is placing on inflation expectations, the RBNZ’s Survey of Expectations will become a major data point on the calendar for the market.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is not meeting again until February next year:

rbnz February meeting 2023