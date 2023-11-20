Goldman Sachs economists say that economic indicators are a better forecaster of election outcomes, but only if you are looking at the right ones:

“The real economy matters more than financial markets. Broad economic variables like income, employment, and consumption matter more than market-based measures like equity prices”

growth and labour market data have typically been a better guide to election results than inflation

but, if you must look at inflation, then headline inflation (ie the CPI that includes food and gasoline prices) has a stronger relationship with election results than core inflation

Dunno about anyone else but I am not looking forward to this rerun.