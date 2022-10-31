An ICYMI, this via a note from JPM's trading desk on their outlook for the S&P 500 if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raises the Fed Funds rate by 50bp instead of the +75 that is widely expected.

  • Say the S&P500 could jump by 10% in a single day!
  • JPM add that this is their least likely outcome

JPM scenarios, in brief:

  • 50 basis point hike, with a dovish press conference: S&P 500 up 10% to 12%

    50 basis point hike and a hawkish press conference: S&P 500 up 4% to 5%

    75 basis point hike and a dovish press conference: S&P 500 up 2.5% to 3%

    75 basis point hike and a hawkish press conference: "This is the most likely outcome" ... S&P 500 down 1% to up 0.5%

    100 basis point hike and a dovish press conference: "seen as unlikely as a 50 basis point hike" ... S&P 500 down 4% to 5%

    100 basis point hike and a hawkish press conference: S&P falls 6% to 8%, likely resting year-to-date lows
