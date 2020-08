WI is currently trading at 1.37%

The US treasury will auction off $26 billion of 30 year bonds at the top of the hour. The current WI is trading around 1.371%. The 6 month averages for the major auction statistics show:







Bid to cover 2.37x



Dealers 21.1%

Directs 12.7%

Indirects 66.2%

Tail 0.2 basis points