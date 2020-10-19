7.4 magnitude earthquake hits off Alaska; tsunami warning issued

South of Alaska, 910 km SSW of Anchorage, United States

65 km SE of Sand Point



Depth is 40km (just shy of 25 miles)

That is a large size earthquake indeed, thankfully off the coast and the coast nearby is a thinly populated region. Which is cold comfort to those living there of course.





Awaiting reports, if any, of injuries and damage. Not only from the earthquake but if an ensuing tsunami inflicts any also.





The warning of tsunami waves comes from the US Dept of Commerce National Tsunami Warning Center