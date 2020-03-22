A bit of good news for a change: Washington state bends the curve

A bit of hope





The numbers in the US aren't looking good. As of Sunday morning there were at least 24,380 cases and that puts the US behind only Italy and China.







A flicker of good news comes from the state with the earliest outbreak: Washington. The reported 216 cases on on Wed, 210 on Thu, 148 Fri and 269 Sat.





There are various quirks around testing (tests on Fri were much lower) but jumped Saturday. If you adjust for that, new cases have been steady at around 210 for four days.





If/when this sort of thing happens nationally in the US or in the globe, we will start to see some optimism return to markets. I just worry that might be too far into the distance to prevent a full-blow financial meltdown.

