A couple of things to look out for this week

What are the key risk events to take note of

It's all quiet so far to start the new week, with only the pound inching slightly ahead with cable holding just above 1.3900 for now.





Besides that, there isn't much going on in FX with equities and bonds also looking flattish to get things going in European trading currently.





Looking ahead to the rest of the week though, we may get more interesting plays with month-end/quarter-end rebalancing set to be a key feature.





I'll put an update if I hear anything on that but keep in mind that the dollar has been the top performer so far this month with the bulk of that strength coming post-FOMC, despite some hints of a retrace in last week's price action.





Besides that, OPEC+ meets later this week with a decision to increase output by at least 500k bpd expected. And on Friday, we'll get another edition of the US non-farm payrolls. Are we likely to see yet another disappointing/Goldilocks number?





Adding to all of that is a couple of Fed speakers with Barkin's speech on inflation risks today one to watch. That comes at 1600 GMT.





Williams and Quarles are also up today but I don't see their speeches being of much relevance. They will be speaking at 1300 GMT and 1710 GMT respectively.