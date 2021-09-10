A hopeful (but small) sign relations between China and Australia may warm

China has imposed numerous trade restraints on Australian goods and services.

This is in reprisal for Australia raising concerns on human rights in China and the origins of COVID-19.





But, China is now asking the Australian government for support in joining a regional trade pact. In a letter from China's embassy in Canberra (Australia's capital) on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership:

"China ... stands ready to work together with all the other parties to promote globalization and regional economic integration."

"The Chinese economy and the Australian economy are highly complementary with enormous potential in cooperation"

So, maybe a sign of thawing in the chilly relationship. Maybe just a hope (pardon my four-letter word) though.



