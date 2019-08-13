A look at the AUD response to the disappointing business survey. If any.

The Australian dollar had a drop during the European morning and remained tightly range bound since.

That range has continued over the NAB Business Survey release, which showed lacklustre condition and confidence, yet again. Further weakening of the CNY hasn't seen it move much either.





I've got an eye on Hong Kong and see how the situation develops there. Is it just me or does some sort of mainland intervention seem inevitable?





Oh yeah, Argentina too. Yes, its far removed from Australia but (to paraphrase the movie) its the vibe of the whole thing. Italy also.





Maybe the 'risk' lower move was that drop in Europe. Still, AUD resilient so far this session:











