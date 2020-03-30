ICYMI: China has suspended entry of foreigners over the weekend
China has suspended entry of foreigners from Saturday alreadyIn the announcement, it said that all visas are to be void and that "foreign nationals coming to China for necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs may apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates".
But the latest tweet out by Global Times included a subtle twist to that:
Foreigners with existing valid visas are not allowed to enter China from Sat. Those intending to visit for NECESSARY purposes such as trade, science, #COVID19 prevention, or urgent humanitarian reason, a fresh visa will be required: National Immigration Administration
Bolding what is the relevant part there. With China, it is always important to pay attention to the changes in the language that they offer. There may not be much to the subtle change here but it's something to take note of.