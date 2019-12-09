According to other sources, the USMCA is down to where to sign it

Remember when place of signing was being debated for Phase one of US/China deal?

As Adam pointed out, the US-Canada-Mexico are on the verge of agreeing on the a passable USMCA deal by the respective countries legislators. According to sources, it is down to where to sign it.





It reminds me of the discussions about where to sign Phase one of the US/China deal. Pres. Trump wanted it to be done in Iowa for the farmers political base, and in a way, to claim victory over China. Not saying that slowed things down with the negotiations, but it can matter.





Hopefully, they will just pick a spot, get together and sign the darn thing.