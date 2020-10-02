Locked and loaded for non-farm payrolls Friday: With a side of Remdesivir
This is going to be an insane day
North American traders (including this one) are all still trying to make sense of the Trump coronavirus news and we've got non-farm payrolls coming up in a few minutes.
The consensus is 875K with unemployment at 8.2%.
This should still matter but at some point market participants get sick of the uncertainty and throw in the towel, which is what we're seeing this morning.
Later we get:
- Harker 1300 GMT
- Factory orders 1400 GMT
- U Mich final sentiment 1400 GMT
Expect a steady-stream of post-debate polls as well.