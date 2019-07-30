Any trade ideas for the new day?

Speak now or forever hold your peace





Some observations:



The EURUSD sits between the falling 200 hour MA above at 1.11694 and the flattening 100 hour MA below at 1.11382. Do we break higher and test/break the 200 hour MA, or wander back lower and resume the selling?









The GBPUSD ended Tuesday down but off the lows. The low on the weekly chart yesterday stalled near a lower trend line and swing low going back to March 2017 (see chart below). That hold led to a modest corrective move higher but is it it for the pair ( see post from yesterday targeting that area )?









The USDJPY dipped below its 100 hour MA on Tuesday (at 108.55 now) but recovered. The market has held the MA line since failing. Do we break or bouce?









If you have a great idea that you want to share with your fellow traders, now is the time to speak up. Failure to do so, may cause you lots of consternation or anxiety. You may lose sleep. So let it all out. Clear your trading soul. : )