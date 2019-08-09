ANZ on oil - selloff overdone

Summary comments from ANZ on oil, we believe the sell-off is overdone

Supply side issues have been pushed into the background amid an escalation in the trade conflict.

OPEC's oil production fell to 29.8mb/d, lowest in last 5-years. Saudi Arabia is now looking to cut deeper in the coming months, while OPEC+ remains committed to rebalance the market.

This should offset some of the fears about weaker demand







ANZ note the upcoming OPEC meeting, Sep 12:

meet to discuss strategy to halt the fall of oil prices

Deeper cuts, designed to support the market, may result



Also say US oil demand is slowing.