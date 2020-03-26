‘Apocalyptic’ coronavirus surge at New York City Hospital

Before you check out this horrific article in the New York Times, note:

estimates put the number of people hospitalized in NYC due to COVID-19 at 3750

Which is up 69% since … Monday

number of people in ICU (840) is up 60% since Monday and is now at 840



Projections are that by Friday all of the around 1,800 intensive care units in New York City are expected to be full.





'Flattening the curve' efforts are aimed at cutting this sort of exponential growth but the slower the response, the worse it is.





Elmhurst is a 545-bed public hospital in Queens

has begun transferring patients not suffering from coronavirus to other hospitals

only has a few dozen ventilators

A refrigerated truck has been stationed outside to hold the bodies of the dead

"It's apocalyptic," said a general medicine resident at the hospital















