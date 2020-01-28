Apple EPS for Q1 $4.99 versus $4.54 estimate
Apple 1Q 2019 earnings
Apple shares close the session at $317.69. It is currently trading at $327.25 in after-hours trading. That is a new record high.
- EPS $4.99 vs $4.54 estimate
- Revenues $91.8 billion vs. $88.40 billion estimate
- service revenue $12.72 billion versus estimate of $12.98 billion
- sees a 2nd quarter revenue of $63.0 billion to $67.0 billion versus estimate of $62.33 billion
- iPhone revenues $55.96 billion versus estimate $51.5 billion
- first-quarter wearables and home accessories $10.01 billion versus estimate $9.51 billion
- Apple sees a 2nd quarter gross margins 38% to 39% versus estimate of 38.1%
- Apple active install base hits 1.5 billion
- Mac revenue $7.2 billion versus 7.15 billion estimate
- iPad revenues $5.98 billion versus $6.7 billion estimate
Tim Cook will talk about the supply chain issues as a result of the China coronavirus in his call.
Tomorrow, Tesla, McDonald's, Microsoft, Boeing, and Facebook report earnings. On Thursday, UPS, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Electronic Arts, and Biogen will release.