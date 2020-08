Apple removed Fortnite from app store





The stakes are being raised it seems...

The stakes are being raised it seems...

Last week Apple removed Epic's Fortnite from there app store claiming that Epic violated their guidelines by announcing a way for players to buy in-game currency outside their proprietary payment systems Fortnite sued Apple (and Google) claiming both companies' app stores are monopolies.