Arizona coronavirus cases rise 3333 vs 4878 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest data from Arizona

  • 13,511 cases
  • 37 deaths reported vs 88 a day ago

Arizona is possibly the most-worrisome state. With a population of 7.2m, it's hitting numbers in the same ballpark as Texas, Florida and California, which are much larger. There are reports of 13 hour waits in the Arizona heat for tests and the state averages around 15,000 PCR tests per day. Around one-quarter have been coming up positive.

