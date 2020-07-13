Asian equities keep higher on the day

The Nikkei is up by nearly 2%

Nikkei +1.8%

Hang Seng +0.9%

Shanghai Composite +1.3% Asian stocks are in a good mood, following from the more upbeat tone in Wall Street seen at the end of last week. But also as US futures are keeping higher today, with S&P 500 futures up by about 0.5% at the moment.





Japanese stocks are leading gains, but Chinese equities are also posting solid gains as we await the return from the lunch break.





The latter took a bit of a breather at the end of last week but is resuming its unrelenting run over the past two weeks in trading today.





The overall risk mood is keeping more positive for now and that is weighing slightly on the dollar - but ranges are keeping more modest - ahead of European trading.





EUR/USD is up to 1.1323 but is keeping within a 31 pips range for the time being.



