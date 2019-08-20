AUD lower into pre-RBA minutes release, up after

The Australian dollar is in danger of taking the gold medal for Asian time zone volatility today.

On a 25 point range.

Sad.





We've had consumer sentiment data today, which was also sad:

AUD lost a little on this and the gentle weakness persisted through to circa 0.6755. AUD/USD edged toward 0.6565 and dipped a few points after the RBA release:

The response to the RBA release was not sustained, unsurprisingly as it was pretty much a nohitng burger with zero new information.





Since then we've had AUD back to (briefly) above 0.6780. Some slight stimulus indications from China:

As background to the session were comments from BHP CEO earlier indicating demand, on BHP's books anyway, remains solid in China:







