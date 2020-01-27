Audio recap: Is the coronavirus a trigger for more market gloom?

Author: Forex Live | Category: News

What's next for markets

Monday has been all about reaction to escalation in fear associated with the coronavirus. This has resulted in a fresh wave of risk liquidation flow, with stocks and risk correlated currencies hit as a consequence. Monday flow has also unsurprisingly benefited GOLD, and the market will continue to monitor updates from this front with great interest.

