AUD/JPY has broken higher as yen weakness accelerates

Yen continues to soften





The yen is hitting new lows as higher energy prices inspire a fresh rotation into reflation trades.





In Friday's wrap I highlighted the AUD/JPY chart and the potential for a break above the September high. That's exactly what we got today as that move follows earlier breakouts in CAD/JPY and USD/JPY.





I'm going to take a deeper looking into the causes of yen weakness today and what that means for global markets and the global economy.





For now though, the yen charts tell the story.









