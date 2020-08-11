AUD/USD at risk of a short-term correction -- NAB

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The outlook from NAB Research

NAB Research discusses AUD/USD technical outlook and sees a scope for short-term correction towards 0.7032/82 in the next 1-2 weeks.

"Friday produced a new 2020 high at 0.7243 before closing at 0.7157 and completing a bearish ST (daily) reversal pattern. Such a trigger implies that the uptrend has reached a point of ST exhaustion," NAB notes. 

"Weekly and monthly momentum indicators continue to confirm a strong and sustainable MT/LT uptrend bias. Daily momentum indicators however have produced bearish failures at the recent highs and confirmed ST correction risk.

Risk is high for a ST correction in the coming 1-2 weeks and retest of MT support at 0.7032/82," NAB adds.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

