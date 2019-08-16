Aussie holds a tad higher ahead of European markets open

Major currencies are more calm as we begin the session

The slightly better risk mood in markets is allowing for the aussie to hold mild gains as we begin the European morning. AUD/USD has inched higher, closing in on 0.6800 but holds within a 24 pips range still so far today.





The franc is a little weaker as European equities are expected to rebound at the open later while other major currencies are generally little changed on the day. Despite the calmer mood, USD/JPY is little changed (24 pips range also) as price holds slightly above 106.00.





Looking ahead, there isn't much on the economic calendar to really cause a stir in markets so expect changes in the risk mood to be the key factor once again. As such, be wary of any potential headlines that could possibly impact that.



