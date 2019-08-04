Australia - AiG July 2019 Services PMI: 43.9 (prior 51.9)

Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Services Index for July

Well … I did double take on that result.

But … there it is.

Comes in at 43.9 … its lowest since the end of 2014

plummeting from June's 52.2

more to come

--

The services PMI does not attract the attention of the manufacturing PMI …. despite services being a larger part of the economy. Go figure. Anyway, that's probably a good thing on results like this one, AUD would be at something like zero if anyone cared :-D



