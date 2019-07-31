Australia: AiG PManufacturing index 51.3 vs 49.4 last month

AiG Manufacturing index for July 2019





The AUDUSD is little changed (maybe up 2 pips).





The Australian industry group performance of manufacturing index for the month of July rose 1.9 points to 51.3 from 49.4 in June. The move takes the index back above the 50.0 level which is the dividing line between contraction and expansion. The level last month was the first decline below the 50 level since August 2016.