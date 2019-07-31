Australia: AiG PManufacturing index 51.3 vs 49.4 last month
AiG Manufacturing index for July 2019The Australian industry group performance of manufacturing index for the month of July rose 1.9 points to 51.3 from 49.4 in June. The move takes the index back above the 50.0 level which is the dividing line between contraction and expansion. The level last month was the first decline below the 50 level since August 2016.
- New orders 53.0, +3.2 points
- employment 53.2, +3.1 points
- capacity utilization, 81.3, +4.6 points
- exports 54.6, +1.5 points
- production 48.3, -3.6 points
- Stocks 48.9, +4.9 points
- deliveries 51.9, +4.8 points
- input prices, 66.3, -0.9 points
- average selling price 49.2, -0.4 points
- average wages of 56.9, -2.8 points
The AUDUSD is little changed (maybe up 2 pips).