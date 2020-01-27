Australia business confidence and conditions data due today - preview
National Australia Bank Business Survery for December is due at 0030GMT on 28 January 2020
- business confidence prior 0
- business conditions prior 4
ANZ, though:
- The recent improvement in business conditions could falter in December.
- The bushfires and smoke haze likely affected conditions, while ANZ internal data suggest that the peak Christmas shopping season was relatively weak this year.
- NAB has previously warned that caution should be taken when interpreting the data around the Christmas/New Year period. The timing of the survey period will be a factor.
Apart from the twin headlines take note of the employment sub index details. Last week we got a positive surprise on the Australian unemployment rate, today's data will give a partial indicator of what is ahead.
NAB business conditions: