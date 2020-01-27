Australia business confidence and conditions data due today - preview

National Australia Bank Business Survery for December is due at 0030GMT on 28 January 2020

business confidence prior 0

business conditions prior 4 NAB do not provide a preview, which makes sense if you think abou8t it.





ANZ, though:



The recent improvement in business conditions could falter in December.

The bushfires and smoke haze likely affected conditions, while ANZ internal data suggest that the peak Christmas shopping season was relatively weak this year.

NAB has previously warned that caution should be taken when interpreting the data around the Christmas/New Year period. The timing of the survey period will be a factor.



Apart from the twin headlines take note of the employment sub index details. Last week we got a positive surprise on the Australian unemployment rate, today's data will give a partial indicator of what is ahead.





