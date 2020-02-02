Australia CoreLogic house prices for January: +0.9% m/m (prior +1.2%)

The recovery of prices has been a bit of a relief to the housing sector and associated consumer confidence.

CoreLogic warn the recovery is slowing:

Seasonal effects provide some explanation for the slowdown

Factoring in the seasonal effect, the latest results indicate a reduction in the speed of growth across most markets, especially for Sydney and Melbourne where affordability constraints are once again becoming more pressing

