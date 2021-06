A weekend announcement from Australia's largest city of Sydney extending the lockdown previously announced for 4 local areas to right across the metropolitan area and extending to local regional areas.

For 14 days

impacting 5 million+ people

restrictions right across the state but not of lockdown severity outside of the shaded area below

Its giving the AUD a bit of a wobble lower in the early hours here.





This map does not have a scale but the shaded area is approximately 150km at its widest north to south (90+ miles) - please note this is a very approximate estimate only. The area is huge: