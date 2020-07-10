Australia COVID-19 outbreak: 288 new cases today (Melbourne)

Australia's second largest city of Melbourne is back in lock down after having really messed up on managing the virus.



288 new cases in Melbourne



37,588 tests carried out, new record high

47 people in hospital

12 in intensive care



Premier of Victor (Melbourne is the capital city of Victoria state) has requested people wear masks when outside the house in situations where they cannot socially distance. About time. Now he needs to mandate it not just suggest it.









Melbourne is in day #2 of its second lock down. To be a six week lock down











