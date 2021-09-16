Australia jobs report: Employment Change -146.3K (vs expected -90K) & Unemployment Rate 4.5% (expected 4.9%)

Australian employment report for August - extended lockdown a negative for jobs growth

expected -90K, prior 2.2K

expected 4.9%, prior 4.6%

prior was -4.2K

prior was 6.4K

expected 65.7%, prior was 66.0%

The Australian Bureau of Statistics says it is seeing unemployed people dropping out of the labour force given the difficulties in going out to look for a job if you are in lockdown. Good point.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics says 'hours worked' is the best indicator of the extent of labour market impacts due to lockdowns. Hours worked in the month are down 3.7%. That is a big drop.





More:

Underemployment up 1% to 9.3%



Full-Time Employment Change: -68.0K