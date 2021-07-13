Australia - NAB business survey (June): Conditions 24 (prior 37) Confidence 11 (prior 20)
Results of the National Australia Bank Business Survey for June 2021
The twin headlines are:
- Conditions 24 (expected 33, prior 36, revised from 37)
- Confidence 11 (expected 23, prior 20)
Note that 'conditions' is a more objective measure, 'confidence' is a sentiment measure. Conditions had been expected to decline from the highest ever on record in May.
Sub measures:
- trading (sales) -10 pts +35 (still a high reading)
- profitability -13 to +25
- employment -8 to +17
- forward orders -9 to +15
- Capacity utilisation to 83.9%
Lockdowns in Melbourne and Sydney with the drag on the results (survey was conducted June 18-30, catching the start of the Sydney lockdown).
NAB remarks:
- "The decline in conditions was broad-based across states but led by a significant decline in Victoria coming off the back of the lockdown that started in late May but was eased, in a series of steps, over June"
- "The hope is that, as like previous episodes of shutdowns, that businesses bounce back on reopening"
- "While, there is less fiscal support around, businesses conditions have been strong and hopefully the recovery continues."
NAB analyst with the hope four-letter word twice .....