Australian regulator APRA says banks must have a plan to deal with negative interest rates by April 2022

APRA is the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, they want banks to be prepared for the possibility of zero or negative interest rates by 30 April 2022

APRA believes such rates could pose "operational challenges" in some instances

Note that the RBA have repeatedly said a negative cash rate is highly unlikely. But APRA want banks to be prepared ... "it is possible that other interest rates determined in the financial markets could fall to zero or below zero at any time."







