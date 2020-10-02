Australia Retail Sales for August, final, -4.0% m/m (prior +3.2%)

The flash reading is here: August preliminary retail sales

The -4% is not as bad as the -4.2% preliminary m/m result, but is still very weak indeed.

Is there reason to cheerful on an improvement ahead? I'd say not:

the harsh shut down in Australia's second most populous state and city is dragging on

wage support nationally is being cut back as of the end of September

On the less sad side there are moves to dismantle border movement restrictions ahead which should be a boost.





But I am net very wary indeed for the Australian outlook in coming months.





AUD response to the data is barely discernible. It fell a little earlier alongside other risk trades. The range has been small though.