Australia Retail Sales for August, final, -4.0% m/m (prior +3.2%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The flash reading is here: August preliminary retail sales

The -4% is not as bad as the -4.2% preliminary m/m result, but is still very weak indeed.
Is there reason to cheerful on an improvement ahead? I'd say not:
  • the harsh shut down in Australia's second most populous state and city is dragging on
  • wage support nationally is being cut back as of the end of September 
On the less sad side there are moves to dismantle border movement restrictions ahead which should be a boost.

But I am net very wary indeed for the Australian outlook in coming months. 

AUD response to the data is barely discernible. It fell a little earlier alongside other risk trades. The range has been small though. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose