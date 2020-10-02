Australia Retail Sales for August, final, -4.0% m/m (prior +3.2%)
The flash reading is here: August preliminary retail sales
The -4% is not as bad as the -4.2% preliminary m/m result, but is still very weak indeed.
Is there reason to cheerful on an improvement ahead? I'd say not:
- the harsh shut down in Australia's second most populous state and city is dragging on
- wage support nationally is being cut back as of the end of September
On the less sad side there are moves to dismantle border movement restrictions ahead which should be a boost.
But I am net very wary indeed for the Australian outlook in coming months.
AUD response to the data is barely discernible. It fell a little earlier alongside other risk trades. The range has been small though.