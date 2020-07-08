Australia set to offer visas to Hong Kong residents currently in Australia

Proposals are before cabinet to provide safe haven to thousands of students and other temporary migrants from Hong Kong already in Australia.

Cabinet will also consider boosting skills and investor stream places for those looking to leave Hong Kong

This all comes of course after China introduced new national security laws that will criminalise dissent in HK. Moves such as this from Australia, and other countries, have stoked tensions with China. China is likely to retaliate with trade measures.





PM Morrison is expected to make an announcement by the end of this week.



















