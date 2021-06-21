Australia weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: 112.4 (vs. prior 111.0)

Weekly survey of consumer sentiment in Australia

ANZ cite:

The strong labour market recovery provided a boost to consumer confidence

Confidence rose 5.2% in Sydney and 2.8% in the rest of NSW

Since the survey the coronavirus situation in Sydney has gotten a touch worse, with some new cases. In a global context, the number of new cases is negligible but Australian authorities are very sensitive indeed to any new cases. Further restrictions have been introduced in Sydney (mask mandates and such, nothing of much extremity).



