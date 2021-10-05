Australian airline Qantas to order for more than 100 new aircraft by the middle of 2022
Ah, here we are .... an item that will be weighing on AUD
- Qantas says it will place orders for more than 100 new aircraft by the middle of next year
- to replace its domestic fleet of ageing Boeing 737s and 717s over the next decade
- will also restart plans to buy a new fleet Airbus' A350-1000s to fly non-stop to London and New York within four years
How, and when, payment will be made will be a factor in AUD flows ahead. But the kneejerk response is AUD sell.