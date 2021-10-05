Australian airline Qantas to order for more than 100 new aircraft by the middle of 2022

Ah, here we are .... an item that will be weighing on AUD

Qantas says it will place orders for more than 100 new aircraft by the middle of next year

to replace its domestic fleet of ageing Boeing 737s and 717s over the next decade

will also restart plans to buy a new fleet Airbus' A350-1000s to fly non-stop to London and New York within four years

How, and when, payment will be made will be a factor in AUD flows ahead. But the kneejerk response is AUD sell.



