Australian airline Qantas to order for more than 100 new aircraft by the middle of 2022

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Ah, here we are .... an item that will be weighing on AUD 

  • Qantas says it will place orders for more than 100 new aircraft by the middle of next year
  • to replace its domestic fleet of ageing Boeing 737s and 717s over the next decade
  • will also restart plans to buy a new fleet Airbus' A350-1000s to fly non-stop to London and New York within four years
How, and when, payment will be made will be a factor in AUD flows ahead. But the kneejerk response is AUD sell. 

