Australian business confidence and conditions data for June due today - preview
National Australia Bank business survey for June coming up at 0130GMT
- business conditions prior -24
- business confidence prior -20
Via ANZ:
- we expect that business conditions continued to improve from their April low, with restrictions progressively easing across most of Australia and spending continuing to recover.
- But worryingly, although AiG's performance indices showed some strengthening in manufacturing and construction during the month, services showed no improvement.
WPAC:
- Following a 10pt improvement to -24 in May's NAB business sentiment survey, the pace of decline is set to ease further in June.
- ATO/ABS weekly payroll data for the week ending 27 June has been stable in recent weeks, but is still down 6.4% from pre-COVID levels (prior: 0.0%)