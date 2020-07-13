Australian business confidence and conditions data for June due today - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

National Australia Bank business survey for June coming up at 0130GMT

  • business conditions prior -24
  • business confidence prior -20
Via ANZ:
  • we expect that business conditions continued to improve from their April low, with restrictions progressively easing across most of Australia and spending continuing to recover. 
  • But worryingly, although AiG's performance indices showed some strengthening in manufacturing and construction during the month, services showed no improvement.
WPAC:
  • Following a 10pt improvement to -24 in May's NAB business sentiment survey, the pace of decline is set to ease further in June. 
  • ATO/ABS weekly payroll data for the week ending 27 June has been stable in recent weeks, but is still down 6.4% from pre-COVID levels (prior: 0.0%)

