Australian consumer sentiment firming despite virus outbreak - restrictions to ease soon will drive it higher

Australia's two largest population states have seen outbreaks since mid-year. As WPAC note in their release, consumer confidence has proved resilient nonetheless.

Update:

New South Wales record 1259 new local cases in the past 24 hours

Victoria reported 423 new locally transmitted cases.

State Premier Andrews will release the 'roadmap' out of lockdown on Sunday (September 19). Long story short is minor easings of restrictions at first which will increase as further vaccination targets are hit. Andrews ants to avoid the risk of a too-fast easing of restrictions "crashing" the hospital system and thus:

"It will be subject to all sorts of things including how many people are in hospital."

Vic is projected to hit its 80% double vaccinated target around November 3

---

Australia has recorded just over 1100 deaths from COVID-19. The country has been given plenty of free advice from US political pundits, where the death toll is 660,000+. Thanks for the 'advice', but no thanks!