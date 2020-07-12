Australian coronavirus vaccine human trials will begin today

A University of Queensland developed COVID-19 vaccine on 120 human subjects

  • 4,000 volunteered
  • two does of the vaccine will be given four weeks apart
  • preliminary results are expected after about three months
The Prof overseeing the trial says the vaccine was shown to be safe for humans in lab tests.

