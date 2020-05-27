Australian dollar rebounds as risk trades pick up

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Another turn in the market

A shudder went through the market at the open and it's now clear that China/Hong Kong worries were a part of it.

However Pompeo's announcement didn't generate enough worry to snap the market out of rally mode. AUD/USD was quick to lead to the downside but has been slow to participate in the rebound.

However it's being dragged along now in a rebound to 0.6600.
Another turn in the market
I'm always skeptical of a low-volume midday rally but it's so tough to fight the momentum higher in risk assets at the moment.
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose