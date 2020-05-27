Australian dollar rebounds as risk trades pick up

Another turn in the market

A shudder went through the market at the open and it's now clear that China/Hong Kong worries were a part of it.





However Pompeo's announcement didn't generate enough worry to snap the market out of rally mode. AUD/USD was quick to lead to the downside but has been slow to participate in the rebound.





However it's being dragged along now in a rebound to 0.6600.





I'm always skeptical of a low-volume midday rally but it's so tough to fight the momentum higher in risk assets at the moment.