Australian Q3 inflation data due Wednesday 27 October 2021 - preview

Headline

expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.8%

For the y/y,

expected 3.1, prior 3.8% (lower expected mainly due to base effects)

Core inflation: Trimmed mean

expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%

expected 1.8% y/y, prior 1.8%

The RBA target band for core inflation is sustainably in a 2 to 3% band. You can see its (trimmed mean) is not within that band at present and tomorrow's data is not expected there either.