Australian Q3 inflation data due Wednesday 27 October 2021 - preview
Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the July to September quarter is due at 0030 GMT.
Headline
expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.8%
For the y/y,
expected 3.1, prior 3.8% (lower expected mainly due to base effects)
Core inflation: Trimmed mean
expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%
expected 1.8% y/y, prior 1.8%
The weighted median is another measure of core inflation.
expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%
expected 1.9% y/y, prior was 1.7%
Remarks via Westpac:
- Core inflation, as measured by the trimmed mean, is set to rise 0.5% lifting the annual pace from 1.6%yr to 1.9%yr.
- The six month annualised pace of core inflation is forecast to accelerate from 1.8%yr to 2.0%yr. Transport makes the single largest contribution
- Housing is next
- Dwelling prices are 4.7% below where they would be due to HomeBuilder grants. As the grants expire dwelling prices in the CPI will rise.