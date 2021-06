Australian May Employment Change +115.2K (expected +30K) & Unemployment Rate: 5.1% (expected 5.5%)

Australia labour market, jobs report, for May ... HUGE beats



expected 66.1%, prior was 66.0% Big job gains. Good news for the economy. If wage gains were evident also (they are curently not) the RBA would be happy as that'd be a move towards hitting their inflaiton goal also (eventually). Employment is now above its pre-pandemic highest level . Employment Change: +115.2KUnemployment Rate: 5.1%, much lower despite a higher participatiion rateFull-Time Employment Change: +97.5KPart-Time Employment Change: +17.7KParticipation Rate: 66.2%Big job gains. Good news for the economy. If wage gains were evident also (they are curently not) the RBA would be happy as that'd be a move towards hitting their inflaiton goal also (eventually). Employment is now above its pre-pandemic highest level .





More (adding to the good news in this release):

Underemployment has fallen to its lowest since 2014 at 7.4%

Underutilisation rate down to 12.5%, lowest since 2013



Hours worked +1.4% (prior -0.7%)

AUD/USD added half a cent or so, as I update its come back a little, still higher after the data release though.